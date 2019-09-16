close

Siva Prasada Rao

Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor condole ex-Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's demise

Both the ministers grieved over the death of former Speaker and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor condole ex-Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao&#039;s demise
File Image

Vijayawada: Several ministers have expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate death of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who committed suicide on Monday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his grief over the untimely demise of Rao. 

"The services of the deceased as the Speaker of the state legislative assembly will always be remembered," he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of former assembly Speaker and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dr Siva Prasada Rao had a long political inning since 1983 and was a popular doctor.

