Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall for next two days: IMD

Andhra Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall over the isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Telangana; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 km ph, are very likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea and central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal, stated the weather forecasting agency.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into sea in these areas for the next few days.

Andhra Pradesh
