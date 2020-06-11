Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020 to be declared at 4 PM on June 12 on bie.ap.gov.in

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is all set to declare Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 PM on Sunday, i.e. on June 12. The results would be released on the official website - bieap.gov.in as well as on the other websites like manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

Students who have appeared for the examinations may check the results online.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations every year. The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Once announced, the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link. Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams for both first and second-year students were unaffected due to the crisis and had taken place from March 4-21, 2020. The exams were conducted in the morning session, from 9 am-12 noon.

Here’s how you can check your results:

-Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

-Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

-Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

-Varify your details before submitting it.

-Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

-Download your result in PDF format for future reference.