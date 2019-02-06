हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
List of iphones getting WhatsApp facial recognition, touch ID and how to enable it

This feature is available on iPhone 5s or later models and on iOS 9 and above.

New Delhi: WhatsApp has officially announced that it has rolled out facial recognition and touch ID features for iPhone users to enhance data privacy and security.

"At WhatsApp, we care deeply about private messaging, and today we're excited to introduce Touch ID and Face ID on iPhone to help prevent someone from taking your phone and reading your messages," WhatsApp wrote in its blog.

This feature is available on iPhone 5s or later models and on iOS 9 and above. If you have the following phones you can use the feature:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

How to enable the feature

To enable the iPhone feature in WhatsApp, users can make the changes in the app's settings section.

Open WhatsApp and tap Settings

Now select Account

Tap Privacy

Choose Screen Lock and turn on Touch ID or Face ID

You have the option to select the amount of time before Touch ID or Face ID is prompted after WhatsApp is closed.

