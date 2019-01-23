हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp services back after brief global outage

Last time, services of the instant messaging app was hit in November 2018.

New Delhi: Services for instant messaging app WhatsApp were restored following a brief global outage with several users unable to send or receive messages on Tuesday night.

The Facebook-owned app with around 1.5 billion users went down at around 11:30 pm IST, which was later confirmed by outage tracker down detector. The outage was faced on various platforms including iPhone and Android, with some affected users reportedly unable to also log in to WhatsApp.

People took to Twitter, reporting about the outages across social media platforms which were later restored. The hashtag #WhatsAppDown was trending on Twitter.

Last time, services of the instant messaging app was hit in November 2018. But that was also for a short period.

The WhatsApp outage comes a day after the messenger app announced that it is lowering the forwarding limit worldwide from 20 people or groups to just five users to fight "misinformation and rumors".

Earlier, the company allowed users globally to forward messages for up to 20 chats (either individuals or groups).

