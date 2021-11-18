Arman khan introduces rental production services via Picturental

To ensure safety amid pandemic, Arman Khan, a renowned cinematographer has come up with his own rental company named Picturental to provide necessary equipment and services required for the production of a movie. Picturental have been launched to provide an ease in the entertainment industry through effective digital cinematography slanted film and tv equipment. The firm is leading Patrons of the British Society of Cinematographers (BSC) and the Guild of British Camera Technicians (GBCT).

Located in the heart of Elstree studio, the firm is helping filmmakers to make films by facilitating more than 100 shoots per month. Since its inception, the firm has successfully helped to facilitate a wide variety of shoots spanning broadcast, commercial, corporate, documentary, drama, and everything in between.

Founded by a working filmmaker of 15 years, the Picturental uses cutting-edge digital technologies and all modern equipment that are tailored to meet the prerequisite of the clients.

While speaking about his vision, founder Arman Khan says, “At Picturental we have a wealth of experience working on feature films, TV Programmes, Music Videos, Documentaries, live events and dramas. We are able to discuss, in detail, your crew requirements and offer a list of experienced crews who are ready to suit any budget”.

“We believe our commitment to cutting edge digital cinema technology, our advice and overall approach to production - including our rates - can help you to strike that tricky balance between cost and creativity”, he further added.

Picturental have a huge client base and are currently working with advertising and digital agencies, broadcasters, PR agencies, photographers, design agencies, post-production companies, marketing agencies as well as production companies to obtain success and bring out the best suitable results.

(Brand Desk Content)