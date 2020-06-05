Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2020: Check your marks at resultassam.nic.in on June 6

NEW DELHI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Class 10 results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) on Saturday (June 6, 2020). The results will be declared at 9 am. This was confirmed by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The students can check their HSLC Class 10 results and AHM Class 10th results at the official website of SEBA - results.sebaonline.org.

The SEBA Class 10 exams were concluded in February but due to the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown enforced to contain its spread, the declaration of the HSLC Class 10th results were delayed.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the board will release the Assam Class 10 Results only online in the form of digital mark sheets.

Once announced, SEBA Class 10 Results will be made available online on resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

How to Check HSLC SEBA Result 2020 online

1. Visit the official website of the Assam Board i.e., sebaonline.org

2. Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2020.

3. Enter the credentials asked.

4. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

5. Assam Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

6. Download or take a printout of the Assam Board 10th Result 2020 published online.