Assam HSLC Class 10 result 2020

Assam HSLC Class 10 result 2020 to be declared on June 6; check online at resultsassam.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2020 for 10th Class students on Saturday (6th June, 2020). 

Assam HSLC Class 10 result 2020 to be declared on June 6; check online at resultsassam.nic.in

DISPUR: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2020 for 10th Class students on Saturday (6th June, 2020). 

According to Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the HSLC Results will be announced by SEBA at 9 AM on Saturday. 

After the official announcement of result, around 3.5 lakh students from Assam will be able to check their HSLC Class 10 exam results online. 

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the board will release the Assam Class 10 Results only online in the form of digital mark sheets. 

Once announced, SEBA Class 10 Results will be made available online on resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. 

How to Check HSLC SEBA Result 2020 online

1. Visit the official website of the Assam Board i.e., sebaonline.org

2. Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2020.

3. Enter the credentials asked.

4. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

5. Assam Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

6. Download or take a printout of the Assam Board 10th Result 2020 published online.

