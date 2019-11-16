close

Jharkhand assembly election 2019

BJP declares three more candidates for Jharkhand Assembly elections

BJP has fielded Mochiram Bauri from Jugsalai, Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar Assembly constituency, respectively.

BJP declares three more candidates for Jharkhand Assembly elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the fourth list of three candidates for the second phase of the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Mochiram Bauri from Jugsalai, Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar Assembly constituency, respectively.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. The votes will be counted on December 23.

The tenure for the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5. This will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. 

Jharkhand assembly election 2019Jharkhand Assembly pollsBJP
