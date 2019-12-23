Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: List of other winners

The election in Jharkhand was held in five-phases from November 30 - December 20. In 2014, the BJP had a clear majority in the House with 37 seats, while its ally AJSU managed to win five Assembly seats. The JVM (P) and Congress settled on six each and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) registered victory on 19 seats. The other parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Jharkhand Party (Jhapa), Marxist Coordination Committee, Jai Bharat Samanta Party, Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha secured one seat each.

The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The counting of votes started at 8 AM on Monday (December 23).

Jharkhand witnessed a keen battle between two national parties, the BJP and the Congress contesting with regional parties like AJSU Party, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD. The JMM contested in 43 seats, Congress in 31 and the third partner in the alliance RJD fielded its candidates on seven seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, the approximate voter turnout for all the 81 assembly constituencies across the five phases was 65.17 percent as compared to the 66.53 percent recorded in the 2014 elections.

Here's the list of winners: