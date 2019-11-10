Jharkhand assembly election: BJP announces list of 52 candidates

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced a list of 52 candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur East, while state BJP president Laxman Giluwa will try his luck from Chakradharpur.

"Five years back, Jharkhand was known for corruption and instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is known for its stability and development. Corruption has been brought down and the state is moving towards development," BJP working president JP Nadda told media here.

The party has also announced the names of Anant Ojha from Rajmahal, Louis Marandi from Dumka, Raj Paliwal from Madhupur, Manish Jayaswal from Hazaribagh, Raj Sinha from Dhanbad and CP Singh from Ranchi among others.

The tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000.