Jharkhand assembly election: Voting ends in the fourth phase, 62.46% turnout recorded

Ranchi: Voting ended in 15 assembly seats that went to the polls in the fourth phase election in Jharkhand on Monday. According to the Election Commission, the estimated polling percentage recorded till 5 pm was 62.46 per cent.

Chandankiyari seat recorded the highest percentage of voting with 74.50% turnout and Bokaro lowest with 50.64%.

The constituencies that went for the election include Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara. Polling began at 7 am in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats and concluded at 3 pm, while in the remaining seats the polling ended at 5 pm.



Prominent candidates who were contesting in Jharkhand's fourth phase election included Ministers Raj Paliwar and Amar Kumar Bauri; Ragini Singh, Raj Kishore Mahto and Dhullu Mahto.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and appealed to the people of Jharkhand to come out in large numbers and exercise their vote.

Live TV

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in Jharkhand to address a rally in Pakur district. Shah, in his address, said, ''For years the youth of Jharkhand kept fighting but until the Congress-ruled over the state, Jharkhand could not be created. But, when Atal Ji's BJP government came to the Centre, they created Jharkhand.'' Shah further also lauded the government move to overthrew of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir and thanked the people of Jharkhand for bringing BJP into power in the previous election.

The Home Minister also assured that a sky-high Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya within four months and said, "Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within 4 months, a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya."

The voters will decide the fate of 221 candidates, including 22 women and third gender. Election officials have refrained from disclosing the name of the third gender contestant to avoid 'unnecessary' promotion of the candidate a day before the election. Out of 15 seats, three - Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari - are reserved for Scheduled Castes while remaining 12 are general category seats.

Jharkhand will be going on its fifth phase election on December 20 by which the assembly elections in the state will come to an end. The results will be declared on December 23.