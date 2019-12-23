हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand election result 2019

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) winners

The JVM had won eight seats in the 2014 Assembly election but later, the party was left with only two MLAs after six of the members defected to the BJP. Marandi had already made it clear that JVM will not enter any coalition of bigger opposition parties and will contest the election on its own. On post-poll coalition possibilities, he said that those will be considered after the elections.

Jharkhand election result 2019: List of Babulal Marandi&#039;s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) winners

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) contested on all 81 seats in the state. Marandi took the decision of going solo in the election after failing to get a satisfactory number of seats to contest the poll by the 'Mahagatbandhan' - Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The JVM had won eight seats in the 2014 Assembly election but later, the party was left with only two MLAs after six of the members deflected to the BJP.  

Marandi had already made it clear that JVM will not enter any coalition of bigger opposition parties and will contest the election on its own. On post-poll coalition possibilities, he said that those will be considered after the elections.

Here is the list of winning candidates from JVM:

The election in Jharkhand was held in five-phases from November 30 - December 20. In 2014, the BJP had a clear majority in the House with 37 seats, while its ally AJSU managed to win five Assembly seats. Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das is seeking a second five-year term. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

 

