Jharkhand assembly election 2019

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads in Jharkhand, talks with Babulal Marandi's JVM

The Congress has spoken to former ally Babulal Marandi whose party JVM is leading on at least 4 seats. However, JVM has not given any assurance to the Congress leaders so far, but have said that the party will hold talks only after the final results are out.

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads in Jharkhand, talks with Babulal Marandi&#039;s JVM
File photo

New Delhi: The Congress is not leaving any stone unturned in forming the government in Jharkhand as the alliance holds edge over the BJP in the 81-member Assembly, the counting for which is underway.

The Congress has spoken to former ally Babulal Marandi whose party JVM is leading on at least 4 seats.

Live TV

Sources told that JVM has not given any assurance to the Congress leaders so far, but have said that the party will hold talks only after the final results are out.

The final figure is going to be clear after sometime as the Congress has started celebrating at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi with crackers and Dhols. However, many congress leaders are apprehensive if the alliance will cross the magic figure on its own.

 

Tags:
Jharkhand assembly election 2019Jharkhand election result 2019Jharkhand Assembly election resultsJharkhand assembly election winnersAssembly Election 2019Assembly electionBabulal Marandi
