JVM, AJSU may be kingmaker if Jharkhand Assembly election throws up hung house

Ranchi: With the early trends of vote counting in Jharkhand suggesting a hung Assembly, Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) or Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), could emerge as king-makers.

As per initial trends, the BJP is leading on 30 and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is in 41 seats. The AJSU and the JVM are leading on five and four seats respectively.

If the trends become reality, the JVM and the AJSU can together become the kingmaker in the mineral-rich state.

Sources in the BJP say that the party is in touch with JVM-P president Babulal Marandi and the AJSU for a possible tie up if the results throw a hung assembly.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East seat, while AJSU president Sudesh Mahto is leading from Silli and JVM-P president Babulkal Marandi is ahead on Dhanwar seat.

The Alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from both - Dumka and Barhet assembly seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters. The results are expected to be out by afternoon.

The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and the lowest will be two rounds in Chandankiyari and Taropa assembly seats.

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats, but Sudesh Mahto, who led the AJSU in the polls, decided to jump into the Jharkhand battleground alone, without his old ally.