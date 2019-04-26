close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Three constituencies in Jharkhand to vote in phase 4

In the fourth phase of general elections 2019, Chatra, Lohardaga and Palmau parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand would be going to polls on April 29. Chatra is a General seat, Lohardaga is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Palamau is reserved for Scheduled Caste seat.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Three constituencies in Jharkhand to vote in phase 4
File photo

In the fourth phase of general elections 2019, Chatra, Lohardaga and Palmau parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand would be going to polls on April 29. Chatra is a General seat, Lohardaga is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Palamau is reserved for Scheduled Caste seat.

As per the data sourced from CEO (Jharkhand) website, there are a total of 45,26,693 electors in the three parliamentary constituencies, out of which 23,85,932 are male electors, 21,40,750 female electors and 11 third gender electors. There are 76,835 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in the fourth phase in Jharkhand. The details pertaining to electors in the above three parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand are as below:

Phase PC Name District Male Electors Female Electors Third Gender Electors Total Total Electors (18-19 Age Group)
IV Chatra Chatra 357962 318818 02 676782 10651
    Latehar 252345 235769 02 488116 8520
    Palamu 138288 119619 00 257907 3036
  Total   748595 674206 04 1422805 22207
  Lohardaga (ST) Ranchi 163576 154992 00 318568 2961
    Gumla 340771 330128 07 670906 9247
    Lohardaga 121751 116285 00 238036 4287
  Total   626098 601405 07 1227510 16495
  Palamau (SC) Palamu 629170 533976 00 1163146 16642
  Garhwa   382069 331163 00 713232 21491
  Total   1011239 865139 00 1876378 38133
  Phase IV Total   2385932 2140750 11 4526693 76835
               

The data sourced from the Election Commission website shows that in general election 2014, there were a total of 40,77,663 electors in these three parliamentary constituencies. This number has grown to 45,26,693 during general elections 2019, which is an increase of 4,49,030 (11.01%) electors since the last general elections.

Chatra parliamentary constituency is the largest constituency, in terms of area (9163.58 Sq.Km.), in Jharkhand.

In the fourth phase, from different political parties, 26 candidates are contesting from Chatra, 14 candidates from Lohardaga and 19 candidates from Palamau. The political party-wise list of contesting candidates in each parliamentary constituencies is as given below:

Phase Parliamentary Constituency Political Party Candidate Name Symbol
IV Chatra BJP Sunil Kumar Singh Lotus
      Manoj Kumar
    CPI(M) Arjun Kumar Ears of Corn

And Sickle
    BSP Nageshwar Ganjhu Elephant
    RJD Subhash Prasad Hurricane lamp
    Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) Ashutosh Kumar Violin
    Jharkhand People's Party Pankaj Ranjan Pot
    Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party Ramanand Das Battery
    Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Sagar Ram Auto
    Bharatiya Momin Front Shaukat Ali Glass

Other candidates:
 

Independent Abdul Rajak Ansari Diesel Pump
  Ayub Khan Almirah
  Arun Kumar Yadav Batsman
  Jaidullah Ansari Scissors
  Duleshwar Saw GannaKisan
  Dhananjay Kumar Bench
  Nandlal Prasad Sewing
  Nand Lal Prasad Keshari Bucket
  Pawan Kumar Air
  Pramod Toppo Bricks
  Bagendra Ram Cup
  Bhagalpuri Yadav Chakki
  Manoj Kumar Pandey Pan
  Yogendra Yadav Whistle
  Rameshi Ram Gas cylinder
  Rajendra Sahu Truck
Lohardaga BharatiyaJanta Party SudarshanBhagat Lotus
  Congress Sukhdeo Bhagat Hand
  BSP Sharvan Kumar Panna Elephant
  Trinamool Congress Dinesh Oraon Flowers and Grass
  Jharkhand Party Deokumar Dhan Basket containing fruits
Other Candidates      
Independent   Ajit Kumar Bhagat Football
    Amber Saurav Kunal Balloon
    Anand Paul Tirkey Ganna Kisan
    Alone Baxla Computer
    Ekus Dhan Football player
    Kalindra Oraon Jackfruit
    Raghunath Mahli Tractor Chalata Kisan
    Sanjay Oraon Air Conditioner
    Saniya Oraon Helicopter
       
Palamau Bharatiya Janata Party Vishnu DayalRam Lotus
  Bahujan Samaj Party Anjana Bhuiyan Elephant
  Rashtriya Janata Dal Ghuran Ram Hurricane Lamp
  Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal Amindra Paswan Tractor Chalata Kisan
  Jan Sangharsh Virat Party Uday Kumar Paswan Auto-rickshaw
  Voters Party International Umesh Kumar Paswan Gas Cylinder
  Proutist Sarva Samaj Prayag Ram Pressure Cooker
  Jai Prakash Janata Dal Baban Bhuiya Diesel Pump
  Ambedkar National Congress Balkesh Prasad Paswan Gramophone
  CPI(M-Leninist) Red Star Madan Ram Saw
  Bahujan Mukti Party Shyam Narayan Bhuian Cot
  CPI(M)-Leninist) (Liberation) Sushma Mehta Flag with three stars
Other Candidates      
Independent Jorawar Ram   Black Board
  Dinesh Ram   Cup & Saucer
  Ram Ji Paswan   Basket
  Vijay Kumar   Belt
  Vijay Ram   Flute
  Shrawan Kumar Ravi   Bat
  Satyendra Kumar Paswan   Batsman

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019JharkhandChatraLohardagaJharkhand polls
Next
Story

EC calls high-level meeting to discuss Jammu and Kashmir Assembly poll

Must Watch

PT3M36S

5W1H: PM Modi's nomination, a show of NDA strength and unity