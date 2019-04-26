Lok Sabha election 2019: Three constituencies in Jharkhand to vote in phase 4

In the fourth phase of general elections 2019, Chatra, Lohardaga and Palmau parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand would be going to polls on April 29. Chatra is a General seat, Lohardaga is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Palamau is reserved for Scheduled Caste seat.
As per the data sourced from CEO (Jharkhand) website, there are a total of 45,26,693 electors in the three parliamentary constituencies, out of which 23,85,932 are male electors, 21,40,750 female electors and 11 third gender electors. There are 76,835 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in the fourth phase in Jharkhand. The details pertaining to electors in the above three parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand are as below:
|Phase
|PC Name
|District
|Male Electors
|Female Electors
|Third Gender Electors
|Total
|Total Electors (18-19 Age Group)
|IV
|Chatra
|Chatra
|357962
|318818
|02
|676782
|10651
|Latehar
|252345
|235769
|02
|488116
|8520
|Palamu
|138288
|119619
|00
|257907
|3036
|Total
|748595
|674206
|04
|1422805
|22207
|Lohardaga (ST)
|Ranchi
|163576
|154992
|00
|318568
|2961
|Gumla
|340771
|330128
|07
|670906
|9247
|Lohardaga
|121751
|116285
|00
|238036
|4287
|Total
|626098
|601405
|07
|1227510
|16495
|Palamau (SC)
|Palamu
|629170
|533976
|00
|1163146
|16642
|Garhwa
|382069
|331163
|00
|713232
|21491
|Total
|1011239
|865139
|00
|1876378
|38133
|Phase IV Total
|2385932
|2140750
|11
|4526693
|76835
The data sourced from the Election Commission website shows that in general election 2014, there were a total of 40,77,663 electors in these three parliamentary constituencies. This number has grown to 45,26,693 during general elections 2019, which is an increase of 4,49,030 (11.01%) electors since the last general elections.
Chatra parliamentary constituency is the largest constituency, in terms of area (9163.58 Sq.Km.), in Jharkhand.
In the fourth phase, from different political parties, 26 candidates are contesting from Chatra, 14 candidates from Lohardaga and 19 candidates from Palamau. The political party-wise list of contesting candidates in each parliamentary constituencies is as given below:
|Phase
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Political Party
|Candidate Name
|Symbol
|IV
|Chatra
|BJP
|Sunil Kumar Singh
|Lotus
|Manoj
|Kumar
|CPI(M)
|Arjun Kumar
|Ears of Corn
And Sickle
|BSP
|Nageshwar Ganjhu
|Elephant
|RJD
|Subhash Prasad
|Hurricane lamp
|Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
|Ashutosh Kumar
|Violin
|Jharkhand People's Party
|Pankaj Ranjan
|Pot
|Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party
|Ramanand Das
|Battery
|Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
|Sagar Ram
|Auto
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|Shaukat Ali
|Glass
Other candidates:
|Independent
|Abdul Rajak Ansari
|Diesel Pump
|Ayub Khan
|Almirah
|Arun Kumar Yadav
|Batsman
|Jaidullah Ansari
|Scissors
|Duleshwar Saw
|GannaKisan
|Dhananjay Kumar
|Bench
|Nandlal Prasad
|Sewing
|Nand Lal Prasad Keshari
|Bucket
|Pawan Kumar
|Air
|Pramod Toppo
|Bricks
|Bagendra Ram
|Cup
|Bhagalpuri Yadav
|Chakki
|Manoj Kumar Pandey
|Pan
|Yogendra Yadav
|Whistle
|Rameshi Ram
|Gas cylinder
|Rajendra Sahu
|Truck
|Lohardaga
|BharatiyaJanta Party
|SudarshanBhagat
|Lotus
|Congress
|Sukhdeo Bhagat
|Hand
|BSP
|Sharvan Kumar Panna
|Elephant
|Trinamool Congress
|Dinesh Oraon
|Flowers and Grass
|Jharkhand Party
|Deokumar Dhan
|Basket containing fruits
|Other Candidates
|Independent
|Ajit Kumar Bhagat
|Football
|Amber Saurav Kunal
|Balloon
|Anand Paul Tirkey
|Ganna Kisan
|Alone Baxla
|Computer
|Ekus Dhan
|Football player
|Kalindra Oraon
|Jackfruit
|Raghunath Mahli
|Tractor Chalata Kisan
|Sanjay Oraon
|Air Conditioner
|Saniya Oraon
|Helicopter
|Palamau
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Vishnu DayalRam
|Lotus
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|Anjana Bhuiyan
|Elephant
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|Ghuran Ram
|Hurricane Lamp
|Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal
|Amindra Paswan
|Tractor Chalata Kisan
|Jan Sangharsh Virat Party
|Uday Kumar Paswan
|Auto-rickshaw
|Voters Party International
|Umesh Kumar Paswan
|Gas Cylinder
|Proutist Sarva Samaj
|Prayag Ram
|Pressure Cooker
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|Baban Bhuiya
|Diesel Pump
|Ambedkar National Congress
|Balkesh Prasad Paswan
|Gramophone
|CPI(M-Leninist) Red Star
|Madan Ram
|Saw
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|Shyam Narayan Bhuian
|Cot
|CPI(M)-Leninist) (Liberation)
|Sushma Mehta
|Flag with three stars
|Other Candidates
|Independent
|Jorawar Ram
|Black Board
|Dinesh Ram
|Cup & Saucer
|Ram Ji Paswan
|Basket
|Vijay Kumar
|Belt
|Vijay Ram
|Flute
|Shrawan Kumar Ravi
|Bat
|Satyendra Kumar Paswan
|Batsman