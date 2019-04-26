Lok Sabha election 2019: Three constituencies in Jharkhand to vote in phase 4

In the fourth phase of general elections 2019, Chatra, Lohardaga and Palmau parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand would be going to polls on April 29. Chatra is a General seat, Lohardaga is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Palamau is reserved for Scheduled Caste seat.

As per the data sourced from CEO (Jharkhand) website, there are a total of 45,26,693 electors in the three parliamentary constituencies, out of which 23,85,932 are male electors, 21,40,750 female electors and 11 third gender electors. There are 76,835 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in the fourth phase in Jharkhand. The details pertaining to electors in the above three parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand are as below:

Phase PC Name District Male Electors Female Electors Third Gender Electors Total Total Electors (18-19 Age Group) IV Chatra Chatra 357962 318818 02 676782 10651 Latehar 252345 235769 02 488116 8520 Palamu 138288 119619 00 257907 3036 Total 748595 674206 04 1422805 22207 Lohardaga (ST) Ranchi 163576 154992 00 318568 2961 Gumla 340771 330128 07 670906 9247 Lohardaga 121751 116285 00 238036 4287 Total 626098 601405 07 1227510 16495 Palamau (SC) Palamu 629170 533976 00 1163146 16642 Garhwa 382069 331163 00 713232 21491 Total 1011239 865139 00 1876378 38133 Phase IV Total 2385932 2140750 11 4526693 76835

The data sourced from the Election Commission website shows that in general election 2014, there were a total of 40,77,663 electors in these three parliamentary constituencies. This number has grown to 45,26,693 during general elections 2019, which is an increase of 4,49,030 (11.01%) electors since the last general elections.

Chatra parliamentary constituency is the largest constituency, in terms of area (9163.58 Sq.Km.), in Jharkhand.

In the fourth phase, from different political parties, 26 candidates are contesting from Chatra, 14 candidates from Lohardaga and 19 candidates from Palamau. The political party-wise list of contesting candidates in each parliamentary constituencies is as given below:

Phase Parliamentary Constituency Political Party Candidate Name Symbol IV Chatra BJP Sunil Kumar Singh Lotus Manoj Kumar CPI(M) Arjun Kumar Ears of Corn And Sickle BSP Nageshwar Ganjhu Elephant RJD Subhash Prasad Hurricane lamp Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) Ashutosh Kumar Violin Jharkhand People's Party Pankaj Ranjan Pot Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party Ramanand Das Battery Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Sagar Ram Auto Bharatiya Momin Front Shaukat Ali Glass

Other candidates:



Independent Abdul Rajak Ansari Diesel Pump Ayub Khan Almirah Arun Kumar Yadav Batsman Jaidullah Ansari Scissors Duleshwar Saw GannaKisan Dhananjay Kumar Bench Nandlal Prasad Sewing Nand Lal Prasad Keshari Bucket Pawan Kumar Air Pramod Toppo Bricks Bagendra Ram Cup Bhagalpuri Yadav Chakki Manoj Kumar Pandey Pan Yogendra Yadav Whistle Rameshi Ram Gas cylinder Rajendra Sahu Truck