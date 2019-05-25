Lotus blooms again in Arunachal Pradesh as BJP wins 41 seats in 60-member Assembly

ITANAGAR: The BJP has won 41 out of 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly after results of all the constituencies were announced by Election Commission of India on Saturday. It is to be noted that elections were held for 57 seats as three BJP candidates were earlier declared elected unopposed. The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People's Party (NPP) five, the Congress four, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one and Independents two.

EC official said the declaration of final result got delayed because the counting of votes in Daporijo, Dumporijo and Raga constituencies in Upper Subansiri district was delayed on Friday.

The result for Daporijo seat was announced on Saturday morning. BJP candidate Taniky Soki defeated his nearest Congress rival Togam Tamim to win from Daporijo seat. In Dumporijo, BJP candidate Rode Bui defeated JD(U)'s Gumjum Haider to win the seat.

State Geology and Mining Minister and BJP candidate Kamlung Mossang defeated Chatu Longai of the Congress by 3,856 votes to win from Miao constituency. In Namsang, PHE minister and BJP candidate Wangki Lowang won for the third time in a row.

BJP candidate Tsering Tashi defeated Congress leader Thupten Tempa by a margin of 3,592 votes to win from Tawang seat. Power minister and BJP candidate Tamiyo Taga was defeated by Talem Taboh of the JD(U) in Rumgong, Assembly Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok failed to defeat JD(U)'s Dorjee Wangdi Kharma in Kalaktang constituency. In Bameng, senior leader Kumar Waii was defeated by BJP's Gorduk Pordung.

The Congress managed to win only four seats but Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy faced defeat against Jummum Ete Deori of the BJP in the Lekang seat. Among the prominent BJP winners are Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who won from the Mukto seat. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emerged victorious from Chowkham seat.