Maharashtra assembly election: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray to hold back-to-back rallies

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are set to address multiple rallies in the state today for the upcoming assembly election.

Fadnavis will address seven rallies today, which will begin from the Washim district of Maharastra, followed by Akot in Akola, Daryapur in Amravati and Karanja-Ghagade in Wardha. Later in the evening, he will hold rallies in Dabha in Nagpur and Timber market area of West Nagpur.

The Maharastra CM will end the rally chain for today at Udaynagar in South Nagpur, at 8 pm. Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West constituency against Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh, the same place from where he emerged victorious in 2014.

Very much like Fadnavis, Sena chief Uddhav also has a tightly packed day, with a total of five rallies in Akkalkuva, Dhule, Dhindori, Nandgaon and in Yewala.

Here, we take a look at the poll-schedule of the two leaders:

Devendra Fadnavis' rallies schedule:

1045 hrs: Washim

1245 hrs: Akot in Akola

1400 hrs: Daryapur in Amravati

1545 hrs: Karanja-Ghagade in Wardha

1800 hrs: Dabha in Nagpur

1900 hrs: Timber market in West Nagpur

2000 hrs: Udaynagar Chowk in south Nagpur

Udhav Thackerey's rally schedule:

1100 hrs: Akkalkuan

1200 hrs: Dhulia

1300 hrs: Dindori

1500 hrs: Nandgaon

1900 hrs: Yevala

This year, both BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting as allies in the upcoming Maharastra assembly election which was confirmed after a formal announcement by senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and Sena senior leader Subhash Desai on September 30. Both parties are trying hard to wipe out Congress from the state. The 288-member assembly seat in Maharastra is distributed among the allies by BJP taking the major share of 164 seats whereas Shiv Sena settling down with 124.

Maharastra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared just after three days, that is on October 24.