delhi assembly election 2020

Never seen a government lying so much: Amit Shah slams Arvind Kejriwal

Image courtesy: Twitter/@AmitShah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he has contested many elections but has never seen a government lying so much about its work like Aam Admi Parties government in Delhi. Shah said the statement while addressing a rally in Delhi's Burari constituency where he was accompanied with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs  Prahald Joshi.

Shah was in Burari to campaign for JDU candidate Salinder Kumar. It is to be noted that out of the 70 seats in Delhi BJP is not contesting from Burari and Sangam Vihar seat as the party has given these seats to its ally JDU. 

In his address, Shah said, ''When you vote for NDA candidate in the upcoming elections do not think that you are only voting for him but think that you are electing a party that will safeguard Delhi and India.''

Slamming AAP government Shah said, ''Amidst several developmental competition between states, Delhi has never ranked first in the last five years. The only place where Arvind Kejriwal's government ranks one is in saying lies.''  He further also launched an attack on the AAP for removing its Ghoshna Patra from the website and said they did this because they were afraid that Delhi people will question them over their declarations. 

Raising the slogan 'Modi hai tho mumkin hai', Shah said that BJP is a party that delivers its promise and further urged people to vote for JDU candidate. 

Delhi will go to single phase election on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. 

