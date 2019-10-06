Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address four rallies in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Haryana in the run-up to Assembly election scheduled to take place in the state on October 21. The prime minister will address his first rally on October 14 in Ballabhgarh, followed by rallies on October 15 and October 18 at Kurukshetra, Dadri and Hisar. PM Modi will address rallies in Kurukshetra and Dadri on October 15. The BJP is planning to cover all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana through four rallies of the prime minister.

Besides PM Modi, Union Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda and Uttar Prades Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to address rallies in Haryana. Shah will address a rally at Kaithal on October 9, while Yogi Adityanath will participate in an election rally at Kalka on October 11.

The BJP is currently in power in Haryana and the ruling party is hopeful that the development work done under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will help the party return to power once again with a thumping majority.

On the other hand, main opposition Congress is in a state of disarray and the infighting in the grand old party is only going to help the BJP in the upcoming poll. Congress suffered a huge blow on Saturday after its former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar quit the party citing differences with senior leaders of the party. Speculations are rife that Tanwar would join the BJP but Khattar said on Saturday that Tanwar would not be allowed to join the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.