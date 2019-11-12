Report of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommending President's Rule not true, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai President Nawab Malik on Tuesday dismissed reports of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommending President's Rule in Maharashtra saying that it's not true as NCP has time till evening to give a reply.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Malik said that the Governor had called NCP on Monday evening to stake a claim, giving them time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday. He added that senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will meet Sharad Pawar at 5 pm in Mumbai and a decision will be taken after their discussion.

"Governor called us to stake claim yesterday (Monday) and gave us time till 8:30 pm (Tuesday). Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are coming to Mumbai and will meet Pawar sa'ab at 5 pm. The decision will be taken after their discussion," said Malik.

"Today NCP meeting was held and all 54 MLAs attended the meeting. A resolution was passed and Sharad Pawar has been empowered to take a call on government formation in Maharashtra. A committee will be formed to work out the modalities for government formation," asserted Malik.

A government is only possible if three parties come together. The final decision will be taken during the meeting between Congress leaders and Sharad Pawar. "The party believes that it is not possible to form an alternative govt without the coming together of the three parties (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena). If the three don't come together, there cannot be a stable govt in Maharashtra," said Malik.

Earlier, according to reports Maharashtra Governor recommended President`s rule in the state. BJP, the single-largest party and the second largest Shiv Sena have failed to stake a claim to form a government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and Congress are planning to approach the Supreme Court in case, the President`s rule is imposed in Maharashtra.

"If the Maharashtra Governor imposes President Rule in the state, Shiv Sena can approach the Supreme Court. Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel over the issue," sources told news agency ANI.

Assembly polls results were announced on October 24. NDA alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena which emerged victorious failed to form the government due to differences over power-sharing. Later, BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats declined to stake the claim. Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly was asked to express its willingness to form the government. However, they failed to do in the stipulated time and did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and Congress.

The NCP has 54 MLAs is currently a discussion with its alliance partner Congress to support Shiv Sena and to cross halfway mark of 145.