With zero experience, Aditya Thackeray as Maharashtra CM will be an insult to us: Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi: Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra should be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also stated that if Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray becomes the CM, it would be an insult for them as he has no experience.

"Chief Minister should be of BJP. Devendra Fadnavis should be given the chance. Aditya Thackeray does not have any experience. If he becomes the CM, it would be an insult for us," Athawale told reporters in Mumbai.

Ramdas Athawale, Republican Party of India on Maharashtra government formation: Chief Minister should be of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hsjGKtfQ0K — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

The Union Minister had backed Fadnavis' candidature for Maharashtra CM earlier too. His party is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) has got a clear majority. Devendra Fadnavis was elected BJP legislative leader. We have decided to support his name for the chief minister as he is the only front runner for us. We want one chief minister who continues for the entire five-year term," Athawale had said.

He had also stated that Shiv Sena should take a "compromising" role in the alliance government led by BJP in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena should think that BJP has more MLAs. They are right to demand some new portfolio. BJP can think about the Deputy Chief Minister post for Shiv Sena. Fadnavis has clarified that he will be the chief minister for five years. That's why Shiv Sena should take the compromising role," Athawale said.

Live TV

BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter power tussle in Maharashtra over seat-sharing. Sena has put forward their demand of having following 50:50 formula in seat-sharing, under which both the parties will have a CM for 2.5 years each. However, BJP has made it clear that Maharashtra will be led only by Fadnavis but the alliance with Sena will be maintained.

The BJP won 106 seats in Maharashtra election, Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, Nationalist Congress Party won 54 seats while the Congress got 44 seats in the 288-member assembly.