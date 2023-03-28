Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, at an event, stated that the third ring road of Delhi, called Urban Extension Project (UER) II has been built by using 20 lakh tonnes of garbage. It is to be noted that the new project aimed at improving connectivity in the national capital will consist of 17 pedestrian subways, 27 flyovers, and 26 smaller bridges. The government is planning to open the key arterial road in Delhi by the end of this year. Union Minister also inspected the road recently along with Delhi LG VK Saxena.

Getting into the details, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also added that the garbage used in the project has been sourced from the Ghazipur and landfills in the national capital. The waste from the different landfills is collected and processed in plants located close to the construction site in Alipur and Karala.

The 75-km-long project in Delhi is to be developed in five packages by the National Highways Authority of India. Based on the developments reported earlier, the project is nearing completion with around 60 percent of the work already done.

The construction of NH-344M (package 1-3), which would act as an additional western ring road in Delhi, will reduce the travel time to get from West/South Delhi and Gurgaon to NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab, and J&K from two hours to twenty minutes. Moreover, it connects to the anticipated IICC in Dwarka, supplementing Delhi's traffic flow.

As a spur to Sonipat Bypass, NH-344P (package 4) will start at NH-344M and conclude at NH-352A (Barwasini Bypass). By establishing connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and the Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE, this project will reduce traffic on NH-44.

The Bahadurgarh bypass's NH-344N (Pkg 5) aids Delhi's NH-344M to NH-10. It reduces traffic on Delhi's NH-10, enhances connectivity between Eastern Haryana and Kanjhawala, and provides a quicker route between Delhi and the KMP Expressway.