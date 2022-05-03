Hyundai Motor India Ltd has launched the new Creta Knight Edition with prices starting at Rs 13,51,200 (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition will be offered on a new S+ trim (MT Only) as well as the fully loaded SX (O) trim (IVT/AT Only) available with 1.5-litre MPI petrol and 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engine options. Here's the variants wise pricing of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition (One India One Price)-

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 L MPi Petrol 6 MT S+ - Rs 13,51,200

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 L MPi Petrol iVT SX (O) - Rs 17,22,000

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel 6 MT S+ - Rs 14,47, 200

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel iVT SX (O) - Rs 18,18,000

Hyundai has also introduced multiple feature changes to the MY22 Creta that include fitment of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) as standard across trims and offers Glossy Black centre console on SX (O) trims, along with introduction of new Denim Blue colour. Further, the company will introduce the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) on the CRETA 1.5-litre Petrol S Trim.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta powered by 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT will also be available on a new an S+ variant with multiple additional features over the S Trim; including Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Smartphone Wireless Charger, Paddle Shifters among others.

As for the Knight Edition, it gets Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio beam LED Headlamps and Crescent glow LED DRL, along with an-all black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts; coloured stitching/ piping for steering wheel and seats.

Outside, the SUV gets Black Gloss + Red Inserts on the radiator grille, Black Gloss Exterior Styling Elements, Front and Rear Skid Plates, Roof Rails, Tail Lamp Inserts (Black), Dark Chrome Emblem Finish, Sporty Red Front Brake Callipers and Dark Metal Coloured Alloy Wheels along with the Knight Edition Emblem.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “With the launch of the new CRETA Knight Edition, we are once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements. As one of the highest selling SUVs since its launch in 2015, CRETA has spearheaded the growth of India’s SUV segment, becoming a household name for families across the nation.”