Volkswagen India has announced enhancements in their feature offerings on the Volkswagen Taigun mid-SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun now offers the Engine Idle Start/Stop and Tire Pressure Deflation Warning as standard across all variants of both the performance line and the dynamic line.

Further, owing to the rising input costs, effective 2nd May 2022 the brand also announces a price revision of 2.5 percent to 4 percent (depending on the variant) on the Taigun and Tiguan.

Owing to these upgrades, the Volkswagen Taigun now boasts of an improvement in fuel efficiency of upto 6 percent on the Dynamic Line (1.0-litre). The 1.0-litre manual variant now offers a fuel efficiency of 19.20 kmpl whereas the 1.0-litre automatic torque converter variants offer a 17.23 kmpl (ARAI-certified).

Furthermore, the Performance Line now offers Wild Cherry Red décor inserts only on the Wild Cherry Red Exterior color, whereas other exterior colours will have the Armur Grey glossy décor inserts.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to offer our customers a comprehensive and value for money proposition. With these product enhancements on the made in the Volkswagen Taigun, it will offer our customers added comfort, improved fuel efficiency and a heightened drive experience.”