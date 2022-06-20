2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open for Rs 11,000; launching on June 30

The country’s largest automaker - Maruti Suzuki, is currently preparing to launch one of its most important launches of the year. Yes! We are talking about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is confirmed that the updated avatar of the compact SUV will launch on June 30, and from today onwards, the company has started accepting the bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza against a sum of Rs 11,000. The bookings can be made either online by visiting a Maruti Suzuki showroom near you. The updated model will come with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox paired to the 1.5L NA petrol engine.

The updated Brezza will feature revised styling for the front end, along with a new DLO for the sides. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels and revamped rear fascia will be seen. Talking about the interior, the feature list will be beefed with the addition of equipment, like an electric sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, HUD and more.

Announcing the bookings open, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar.”

He further added, “The All-New Brezza, with new age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market. Matching the changing aspirations of young Indians, who want a vehicle that reflects their personalities, All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV that will surpass the expectations of our evolved customers. We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers.”