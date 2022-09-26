NewsAuto
2022 MARUTI SUZUKI GRAND VITARA

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price Comparison

In case you are confused between the prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, here's a read to clear the confusion.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj
  • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices start from Rs 10.45 lakh
  • Strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are priced from Rs 17.99 lakh
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a lesser entry point to the strong hybrid range

The journey of IC engines started long back, but as per experts, it is time to bid a goodbye to this engineering marvel and accept electric powertrain in cars. The course, however, needs a transitional technology between this journey, and a strong hybrid powertrain. While it seemed tough to see mass-market strong hybrid cars, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are going against odds, as with the introduction of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, these carmakers have made strong hybrid cars accessible to masses. Since prices of the strong hybrid versions of these SUVs have been announced, here’s how they fare against each other.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara VS Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Strong hybrid prices

Yes, prices for strong hybrid trims of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder were announced much before Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s pricing was revealed. The Hyryder’s strong hybrid range starts from Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and a total of 3 trims are available with the strong hybrid powertrain. As for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, only two variants are available - Zeta and Alpha, priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Well, it should be noted that the stong hybrid powertrain offers a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl on these SUVs.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara VS Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Mild hybrid prices

Sadly, Toyota is still tight-lipped about the prices of the Hyryder’s mild hybrid variants. We can, however, tell you that a total of 8 variants will be available, and the top-spec AWD trim will cost Rs 17.09 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid LAUNCHED in India, prices start at Rs 10.45 lakh

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, on the other hand, is available in multiple variants with prices starting from Rs 10.45 lakh, ex-showroom. The AWD versions are priced from Rs 16.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The latter will only be available in the top-spec Alpha variant.

