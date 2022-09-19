New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Strong vs Mild Hybrid - Top 5 differences EXPLAINED

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV has created quite a stir in the domestic auto market. One of the primary reasons that makes the Grand Vitara such a highly awaited offering in the country is the kind of features and mileage Maruti Suzuki has promised in the new SUV. Such is the interest of buyers in the product, that even before the launch of the SUV, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has garnered more than 50,000 bookings. Close to half of them belong to the strong hybrid variants, highlighting equal interest of buyers in the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants. We decode what are the major differences between the strong and mil hybrid variants:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is being offered in six variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta + and Alpha +. Among these four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha are part of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Smart Hybrid trim, which happens to be the mild-hybrid variants, while two variants Zeta + and Alpha + are part of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid trim, which happens to be the strong hybrid variants.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Mileage

One of the major highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the industry-best mileage of the SUV. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara promises a mileage of 27.97 kmpl, which is the best for any petrol vehicle, not only in the segment, but across the market in India. However, this mileage will be offered by the strong hybrid variants only.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mild-hybrid variants will offer mileage depending on the gearbox. While the MT 2WD variants will offer 21.11 kmpl fuel efficiency, the AT 2WD will offer 20.58 kmpl efficiency. The lowest mileage is for the MT AWD variant with AllGrip tech with 19.38 kmpl mileage (All mileage figures are claimed by Maruti Suzuki).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Engine+ Gearbox

It goes without saying that what differentiates the two offerings is the engine of the SUV. While the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mild hybrid gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 103 PS/ 137 Nm of output, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrid gets a 1.5-litre electric-hybrid engine with 115 PS and 141 Nm of combined output.

There’s a Lithium Ion battery pack in the strong variants and only eCVT gearbox is on offer. The mild hybrid, on the other hand, gets 6 MT and 6 AT options. The eCVT gearbox also gets a B mode for addition recuperation for added battery range. On the other hand, the mild hybrid gets AWD with Suzuki ALLGrip Technology and drive selector mode adding to off-roading capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Design & Features

When it comes to the design of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mild and strong hybrid variants inside out, there’s not much difference. Outside, the strong variants get LED with chrome plating, while inside the strong hybrid variants get Champagne gold inserts as against aluminium inserts in mil hybrid. Also, the strong hybrid variants get the ambient lighting in Door Spot + IP LINE. Everything else remains the same.

The other major difference in the two trims is the feature offering in the SUV. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrid trim gets features like Digital instrument panel, head up display (HUD), wireless charging, puddle lamps among other such high-end offerings, which are not available in mild-hybrid variants.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Boot Space

Last on our list is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s boot space, which is not a deal breaker, but needs a separate mention. Since the strong hybrid trim of the SUV comes with a lithium ion battery pack, it is installed in the boot of the vehicle, while the spare wheel is below the boot. On the other hand, the mild hybrid trim gets regular boot with spare wheel. Maruti Suzuki has used a separator to enhance the boot space in the strong hybrid variants.