2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid LAUNCHED in India, prices start at Rs 10.45 lakh

The hotly anticipated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom), becoming the flagship SUV from the India's largest carmaker. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in six trims namely Sigma, Delta, Alpha, Alpha+, Zeta and Zeta+ and will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships. The pricing of the Hybrid SUV goes upto Rs 19.65 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it the most expensive vehicle from the house of Maruti Suzuki India. This is also the first mid-size and first strong hybrid SUV from the Maruti Suzuki and is based on the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The strong-hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle power plant paired to an electric motor and a battery pack to churn out a combined power and torque outputs of 114 bhp and 122 Nm, respectively. The transmission unit here is an e-CVT. Moving to the mild-hybrid variants, they use a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid tech that produces a rated power output of 101 bhp and 136 Nm of max torque. The mild-hybrid motor can either be paired to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Talking of mileage, the Grand Vitara returns a class-leading figure of 27.97 kmpl with the strong hybrid motor.

With a rather upright stance, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks imposing from all angles. The front-end features a vertically-split headlamp architecture, which comes with tri-beam LED DRL that further work as turn indicators. Use of large DLO on the sides, aid it with increased presence, and the 17-inch diamond-cut rims look neat as well. The rear fascia gets slim headlamps. The Grand Vitara measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,645 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

On the inside, it features a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, large sunroof, Arkamys sound system, 360-degree parking camera, headup display and a host of other features. Also, the Grand Vitara scores big numbers on space, and it boasts a boot capacity of 300 litres for the strong hybrid variant.