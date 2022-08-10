MG Motor India has released the first teaser for the exterior of the soon to be launched 2022 MG Hector Facelift, highlighting the SUV's exterior design. The new Hector will get an Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille at the front, which will add a commanding stance to the 2022 Hector as seen in the teaser image. The design of the Grille is made in such a way that it connects with Hector’s signature DRLs. Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the 2022 Hector Facelift will be sold alongside the existing Hector in the premium mid-SUV segment.

MG Motor India earlier announced that the new Hector will get the India's largest 14-inch HD Portrait Infotainment Screen in the cabin offering a cinematic and immersive experience.

The MG Hector was the first SUV from the brand, launched back in 2019 in a 5-seater configuration with connected car technology. MG Motor later added 6 and 7 seater options to the Hector in the form of MG Hector Plus, completing the family. Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series.

MG Motor India has been launching vehicles under the vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, offering cars like MG ZS EV electric SUV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) full SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor - India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology and also the cheapert car to get ADAS.