2023 Hyundai Alcazar With 1.5L Turbo-petrol Launched In India At Rs 16.75 Lakh - Details

The updated Hyundai Alcazar with the new 1.5L turbo-petrol engine is launched in the country, and it will continue to retail with the 1.5L oil burner as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar with the powerful 1.5L turbo-petrol engine opened some time back in the country. The three-row SUV of the South Korean brand is now finally launched with the new power plant, and prices for the Alcazar with the new powertrain start from Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, there are a total of 4 variants on offer, namely Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O), and Signature (O). However, only the Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims will come with the option of an automatic transmission and 6-seater configuration. Well, the SUV is now RDE-compliant, and the new motor is E20 flex-fuel ready.

The new power plant is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of max torque. It will be available with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Alongside, the existing 1.5L oil burner will be available, which produces a peak output of 116 PS and 250 Nm. The diesel engine is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Prices for the diesel variants start from Rs 16.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Furthermore, the design of the front radiator grille is tweaked a bit, making the Alcazar look a little fresh. Also, the puddle lamps now get the Alcazar logo. Other changes on the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar make it feature-loaded. Well, the SUV gets an idle start-stop system and 6 airbags as standard affair across the range.

The Alcazar is loaded to the gills, it comes with features like automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch LCD for the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, an air filter, cruise control, Bose sound system, powered seats and more. As regards dimensions, the Alcazar is 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, and 1,675 mm tall. It also gets a 2,760 mm long wheelbase.

