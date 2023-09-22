trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665834
2024 BMW R1300GS Leaked Ahead Of Unveil: Here's All You Should Know - Design, Specs, Features

The upcoming 2024 BMW R1300 GS has made its appearance on the internet much before its official unveil, check out the images here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BMW Motorrad has recently released a teaser image of the upcoming 2024 BMW R1300GS. The much-awaited updated avatar of the adventure-touring motorcycle will soon shed veils, officially. However, images of the 2024 R1300 GS have surfaced on the internet, ahead of the official unveiling. The motorcycle now dons a host of changes to design and some significant ones to the powertrain as well. The motorcycle will interestingly come with a boxer engine, even in its new-generation avatar. Well, what all will be changed on the MY2024 R1300 GS? Read on to find out.

2024 BMW R1300 GS Design

In the upcoming avatar, the BMW R1300 GS will feature some prominent changes to the design. While it will retain the road presence with this width, it will certainly be getting a rather minimalistic design. On the front, it features a single projector lens for the headlamps, along with X-shaped LED DRLs.

Moreover, there are auxiliary lights fixed underneath the fairings. Also, the motorcycle will get a rather slim fairing with comparatively lesser visual bulk than the model it replaces. A new steel panel with a cut-out GS logo will be seen on the R1300 GS, along with a new compact exhaust. The turn signals are also mounted on the handguards on the R1300GS.

2024 BMW R1300 GS Specs

Powering the BMW R1300 GS will be a larger 1300cc boxer-twin engine. It will put out 10 more horses than the outgoing model. The peak power and torque output will be 146 Bhp and 150 Nm. Talking about the underpinning, the R1300 GS will get a new chassis with an aluminium subframe. However, no changes are expected to be seen for the suspension and brakes. The top speed will stand at 225 kmph.

