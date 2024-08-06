3 Cars With 'Bad Drinking Habits' Under Rs 20 Lakh! Beware Before Buying

Cars To Avoid For Low Mileage In India: Better mileage translates into more savings on fuel and running costs. It plays a vital role in customers' buying decisions, especially within a Rs 20 lakh budget. However, sometimes people end up with cars that are not good for mileage. Here, we have curated a list of 3 cars under Rs 20 lakh to avoid if your priority is high fuel efficiency.

Mahindra Thar Petrol

The Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in the country, known for its off-roading capabilities and stunning road presence. Its design also attracts a large number of people. However, the mileage of the petrol variant might be a concern for those who prioritize fuel efficiency.

You cannot expect fuel efficiency above 10 kmpl from it. If you push the SUV harder or drive in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the mileage can drop below 10 kmpl. Priced between Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh, ex-showroom, it offers 3 engine options: a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2-2-litre diesel and a 2-litre petrol.

Mahindra Scorpio N Petrol

The Mahindra Scorpio N became an instant hit after its launch in 2022. While it shares the nameplate with the classic Scorpio, it is a completely different product. Based on a body-on-frame platform, the Scorpio N has good off-road capabilities along with better on-road manners.

However, the petrol engine is not ideal for those seeking better fuel efficiency, especially in cities. According to some media reports, the Scorpio N petrol returns a mileage of around 9-10 kmpl in cities and 12-14 kmpl on highways.

Priced from Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh, ex-showroom, the Scorpio N comes with two engine choices: a 2.2-litre diesel unit and a 2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

MG Astor

It is a feature-loaded compact SUV, competing against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in the Indian market. However, it falls short in terms of mileage. In the real world, it returns a mileage of less than 10 kmpl. Some media reports even mention getting a mileage of 5-8 kmpl during heavy traffic.

The pricing of the MG Astor starts at Rs 9.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.90 lakh, ex-showroom, for the top model. It comes with two engine options: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine.