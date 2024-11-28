Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825602https://zeenews.india.com/auto/5-things-that-new-maruti-dzire-gets-over-baleno-check-out-the-list-2825602.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

5 Things That New Maruti Dzire Gets Over Baleno - Check Out The List

Maruti Dzire: The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire recently hit the market with a fresh appealing look, updated features and a new engine.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Things That New Maruti Dzire Gets Over Baleno - Check Out The List

Maruti Dzire Features: The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire recently hit the market with a fresh appealing look, updated features and a new engine. Packed with features that not only stand out in its class (sub-4m sedan) but also rival those in similarly priced cars from other categories, the Dzire claims to offer great value. With its pricing closely aligned to that of the Maruti Baleno, a feature-rich competitor in its segment, let's check out five features the new Dzire gets over the Maruti Baleno.

1. Single-Pane Sunroof
The new Dzire introduces a single-pane sunroof, which is first in the sub-4m sedan category and is available exclusively in the top-variant ZXi Plus, giving it a more premium feel.

2. Six Airbags As Standard
Both the Dzire and Baleno offer six airbags, but while the Baleno provides this safety feature starting from the 1-below-top Zeta trim, the Dzire includes it across all variants.

3. Wireless Phone Charger
The Dzire comes equipped with a wireless phone charger, available from the ZXi trim onward. This sought-after feature reduces cable clutter in the cabin and enhances convenience for modern-day buyers.

4. TPMS
The ZXi variant of the Maruti Dzire also adds a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a valuable safety feature over the Baleno. It alerts drivers to any significant changes in tyre pressure.

5. Larger Boot Space
With a spacious 382-litre boot, the Dzire offers ample room for luggage, making it ideal for weekend trips with your family. In contrast, the Baleno’s boot is smaller at 318 litres.

Price And Rivals
The new Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh and competes with rivals like the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. It will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze, set to launch on December 4.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK