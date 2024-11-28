5 Things That New Maruti Dzire Gets Over Baleno - Check Out The List

Maruti Dzire Features: The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire recently hit the market with a fresh appealing look, updated features and a new engine. Packed with features that not only stand out in its class (sub-4m sedan) but also rival those in similarly priced cars from other categories, the Dzire claims to offer great value. With its pricing closely aligned to that of the Maruti Baleno, a feature-rich competitor in its segment, let's check out five features the new Dzire gets over the Maruti Baleno.

1. Single-Pane Sunroof

The new Dzire introduces a single-pane sunroof, which is first in the sub-4m sedan category and is available exclusively in the top-variant ZXi Plus, giving it a more premium feel.

2. Six Airbags As Standard

Both the Dzire and Baleno offer six airbags, but while the Baleno provides this safety feature starting from the 1-below-top Zeta trim, the Dzire includes it across all variants.

3. Wireless Phone Charger

The Dzire comes equipped with a wireless phone charger, available from the ZXi trim onward. This sought-after feature reduces cable clutter in the cabin and enhances convenience for modern-day buyers.

4. TPMS

The ZXi variant of the Maruti Dzire also adds a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a valuable safety feature over the Baleno. It alerts drivers to any significant changes in tyre pressure.

5. Larger Boot Space

With a spacious 382-litre boot, the Dzire offers ample room for luggage, making it ideal for weekend trips with your family. In contrast, the Baleno’s boot is smaller at 318 litres.

Price And Rivals

The new Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh and competes with rivals like the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. It will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze, set to launch on December 4.