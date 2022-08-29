Shahid Kapoor is a big-time motorcycle buff and has been spotted riding his possessions multiple times. Recently, the Bollywood actor has acquired possession of a brand spankingly new Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled motorcycle, which costs around Rs 14 lakh, on-road Mumbai. The actor took the delivery of his motorcycle from the Infinity Ducati showroom, and he also shared the picture of the motorcycle via his own Instagram account. The motorcycle is finished in a two-tone sparkling blue and white paint scheme. This is the new MY2022 model, and also, the paint scheme comes from Ducati’s new colour palette.

The Desert Sled is an amalgam of enduro and scrambler motorcycles. It comes with reinforced suspension, in comparison to the regular Scrambler models. Also, the motorcycle offers an adjustable suspension with 200 mm of travel. Powering the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is an 803 cc L-twin power plant that generates a max output of 75 bhp and 68 Nm.

Actor Shahid Shahid Kapoor also holds possession of the bigger Ducati Scrambler 1100. He bought the motorcycle in the year 2019, and it is a special edition iteration with brushed aluminium along the bodywork and some glitzy chrome highlights on the header. The Scrambler 1100 uses a 1,079 cc L-twin motor that comes with liquid cooling and pushes out a peak power output of 85 bhp and max torque of 88 Nm.

In addition, the actor’s garage includes a BMW R 1250 GS. The full-size adventure touring motorcycle is on sale with a 1,254 cc boxer engine, which is capable of belting out around 135 horsepower. Shahid Kapoor also has a big fat cruiser, which will now share the space with the new Scrambler. The actor’s Harley-Davidson Fatboy is the most common sight, and it seems to be one of the most liked of all, as the actor has snapped riding the Fatboy multiple times, late in the night.