Although Mahindra announced the arrival of the third-gen Scorpio in our market, the demand for the outgoing model never saw a dip. Impressed by the same, Mahindra launched the revamped version of the original Scorpio. Dubbed the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, it has a lot on its side to make the Scorpio aficionados fall for it. In fact, it now gets the nostalgic Xmas-style tail lamps. Deliveries of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic have started, and the SUV has started reaching the mod shops already. Recently, we came across an example on a social media platform that rides on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.

The pictures of the modified Mahindra Scorpio Classic are shared by Monga Tyres on their Instagram account, wherein the updated version of the SUV is seen shod with multi-spoke 20-inch aftermarket rims. Of course, it looks great with a set of neat-looking alloy wheels. Since Punjab-based owners initiated the trend of installing large alloy wheels, it is safe to call this example - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Punjab Edition.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - Design

Talking of the Scorpio Classic, it receives some crucial updates over the model it replaces. For starters, it now features a new bumper and revamped radiator grille with the Twin Peaks Mahindra logo on the front. Over to the sides, changes include the adoption of a new design for the alloy wheels. Move over to the rear, new tail lamps remind us of the older iteration.

Also read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Mahindra Scorpio SUV: Top 5 differences explained

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - Features

In terms of features, the Scorpio Classic comes fitted with a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto. Moreover, it gets other creature comforts like automatic climate control, keyless entry, power windows and more. For safety, there is ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, seat belt alarm, high speed alerts, and dual airbags.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - Specifications

Under the hood of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the new-gen 2.2L mHawk oil burner that dishes out 130 Hp and 300 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox now has short throws and is cable-actuated. Furthermore, the Scorpio Classic uses FSD dampers for an improved ride.