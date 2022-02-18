All-electric Mini Cooper SE to be launched in India by 24 Feb 2022

BMW India has already stepped into the electric car market with the iX electric SUV. To further make their presence felt, they are prepared to bring in an all-electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE. The news was confirmed by the automakers through their official Twitter handle.

The new car is supposed to be launched in the country by February 24. It is also to be noted that this car will be the first electric car to have the Mini badge on its body. It will offer all the qualities needed to target the luxury electric car segment.

The electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was launched worldwide in 2020. The car has a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh, giving it a range of roughly 270 kilometres per charge. But, being a MINI, it's the car's driving characteristics that will stand out.

The electric powertrain puts out 184 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. It will be available in White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green when it is released.

The car rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior features a digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch main display, all complemented by Nappa leather upholstery added with some other features.

Late last year, BMW offered pre-orders for the electric MINI, with the company eventually confirming that all 30 of the EV's first 30 cars had been booked. When it is released, it might be the cheapest EV from a luxury brand in the country, with a price tag of roughly 50 lakh (ex-showroom) if it is imported as a CBU (Completely Built Unit).

