Royal Enfield Scarm 411 arrives at dealerships in THESE new colours

The news reports recently have been full of spy shots of the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes. The next motorcycle scheduled to launch from Royal Enfield is a scrambler being called Scram 411. Recently, the photos of the new motorcycle with the upcoming colours White, Red and Black have been seen in a showroom.

The new colours can be seen on the new bikes that arrived in the showroom. Along with the bikes, apparel like key chains, T-shirts among other things, has also arrived in the showroom. Prior to that, there was an incident in which the Brochure of the bike was leaked, revealing the details of the motorcycle. In addition, there have been numerous spy shots of the motorcycle revealing bits of design.

Coming to the design of the motorcycle. It has striking similarities with the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Scram 411 has the same fundamental form and silhouette as Himlayan. Himalayan components like the round headlight, rearview mirrors, broad handlebar, fork gaiters, and sculpted fuel tank were carried over. The Scram features a single-piece seat instead of split seats, which is a notable difference from the off-road Himalayan.

Also read: 5G cars expected to be quarter of connected cars by 2025: Report

Apart from the similarities with the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, there are a few differences as well. For instance, The black headlamp enclosure is made of cast iron and has a distinctive appearance. It also lacks a tall windscreen at the front. A small luggage rack is standard on the latter, although it is replaced by a simple single-piece grab rail at the back. Scram 411 also has an urban logo plate with its branding on both sides of the gasoline tank, giving the bike a distinct look.

The hardware on the Scram is expected to have telescopic forks at the front end and a mono-shock at the rear end. The braking is controlled by a 300mm disc in front and 240mm discs at the rear end. It has got a 19-inch front wheel to make it a bike for roads. To cover the wheels it has got dual-purpose tyres with block patterns.

The power is produced by a 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC. The engine gives out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of max torque combined with a 5-speed gearbox. Though, chances are that the engine's tuning can differ for the road-friendly versions.

Source

Live TV

#mute