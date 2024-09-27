All-New Maruti Dzire Launching This Diwali – Check Out What’s New!

Maruti Dzire Facelift Details: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a favorite compact sedan among fleet operators, is set to receive a facelift featuring design changes and feature upgrades. It is expected to hit showrooms this Diwali; however, the carmaker hasn’t revealed its official launch date yet.

Media reports suggest that the 2024 Maruti Dzire Facelift will go on sale on 4th November 2024, right after Diwali. The latest spy shots of the compact sedan indicate that it will receive significant cosmetic upgrades, enhancing its road presence.

According to the spy images, the model will get a new front grille, revised headlamp clusters with horizontally integrated DRLs, and a tweaked bumper, giving the front fascia a fresh look. The side profile remains largely unchanged, except for a new set of alloy wheels.

The model is expected to feature the brand’s new Z-Series petrol engine, along with several first-in-segment features. Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine debuted in India with the Maruti Swift.

Now, the Dzire will be the second model to derive power from this new engine. On the Swift, the engine produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque and is available with both manual and AMT gearboxes.

For the first time, the Dzire compact sedan will come with a single-pane electric sunroof, expected to be available in the higher trims, making it the first in its segment to offer this feature.

Other highlights might include a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an ARKAMYS sound system.

It is also expected to get a head-up display (HUD), an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital MID, rear AC vents, new HVAC controls, and automatic climate control.