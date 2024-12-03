Audi Follows Mercedes And BMW; Announces To Hike Prices By 3% From January

Audi Announces To Hike Car Prices: Luxury carmaker Audi on Monday said it will hike prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January next year, to offset the impact of rising input and transportation costs. The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2025, the German automaker said in a statement.

"This correction is essential for the company and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said. Audi India sells a range of models including A4, A6, Q3, Q5 and Q7 among others.

Mercedes-Benz India had announced to hike the prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent effective from 1st January 2025, citing increased commodity prices, and higher logistics expenses driven by persistent inflationary pressures.

The company said, "The price correction will apply to those vehicles that currently are not in stock, offering price protection for all existing and future bookings until 31st December 2024."

"Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised in the range of INR 2 lakhs for the GLC to INR 9 lakhs for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine", it added.

On the other hand, BMW had also announced to increase prices by up to 3% across the model range. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards.