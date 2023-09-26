Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh: Design, Specs, Price, Features

Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Pulsar N150 in India to encash the buzz around the Pulsar nameplate at a price tag of Rs 1.17 lakh. The Pulsar N150 is the perfect addition to the expanding Pulsar portfolio, which has seen a slew of sensational launches over the past 18 months, including the biggest-ever Pulsar N250 and the incredibly successful Pulsar N160. With Pulsar N150, India’s largest-selling sports bike family finds a worthy new entrant that promises to not only retain the legions of Pulsarmaniacs but also add a host of new ones to the fold.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150: Design

The design language boasts dynamic and energetic character lines, tighter proportions, and modern aero dynamism. The muscular tank is contrasted with a sleek, stylish waist section that extends to a contoured step seat, making for an eye-catching profile. It is equipped with a sportier underbelly exhaust that growls at higher RPMs. Floating body panels such as belly pan, front fairing, and front fender complete the imposing profile.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150: Performance

The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a powerhouse on two wheels, boasting an impressive 14.5 PS peak power and 13.5 Nm torque. Its wide torque band truly sets it apart, delivering oodles of usable torque across the entire RPM range, from the low end to the top. With this motorcycle, riders can experience the thrilling performance and effortless manoeuvrability in any riding situation. When it comes to rider safety, the Pulsar N150 delivers a massive win. The single-channel ABS offer superior braking control and traction, ensuring that riders can easily navigate any tricky road. A harmonious blend of power, precision, and safety, the Pulsar N150 elevates riding experiences to new heights.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150: Features

Celebrating innovation and performance, the new Bajaj Pulsar N150 sets new benchmarks in style and functionality. With its cutting-edge features, including the precision-engineered mono-shock suspension at the back for superior handling, a sporty underbelly exhaust that not only adds to its aesthetics but also enhances performance, and a segment-first LED projector headlamp that illuminates the path ahead, the Pulsar N150 is a true testament to Bajaj's commitment to excellence. Adding to its agility, the wider 120 cross-section rear tyre delivers impeccable grip and stability, giving riders the confidence to conquer any road.