BMW Motorrad has launched the new BMW F 850 GS and the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in India priced at Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs13.25 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The popular adventure motorcycles' BS6 avatars will be available as Completely Built-Up Units (CBU). The deliveries of the bike are to commence in June 2022.

The standard equipment has been immensely enhanced compared to the previous version in the market. This motorcycle offers power and torque, featuring touring characteristics coupled with off-road ability.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW Motorrad Connected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is prepared for long tours around the globe.

Also read: Honda City Hybrid unveiled as India's most fuel-efficient sedan, check mileage Here

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available in India in the ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package.

The new BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure bikes in their new look, appear dynamic with a masculine design. The design with its iconic features such as the asymmetric headlight and the GS-typical flyline make it clear that they belong to the BMW Motorrad GS family.

In Rallye style and Racing Blue metallic colour, the BMW F 850 GS, together with the hand-protector bar, and black fixed fork tubes, emphasises its sporty character. The gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl accentuate its luxury feel.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Rallye style and Kalamata metallic matt paintwork signifies sporty talents and a sense of adventure. With its gold rims and fixed fork tubes. The other alternative in the BMW F 850 GS Adventure is the Style Triple Black in the aggressive Black Storm metallic colour scheme.

As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in both the models. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes. At the same time, the combination of BMW Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability control ensures a high level of safety. Along with Riding modes, Pro – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’, DTC dynamic traction control and banking capable ABS Pro are also available.

Both motorcycles are equipped with Connectivity, with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with a Bluetooth connection.

In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories are available for further individualisation of the new BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure.

Live TV

#mute