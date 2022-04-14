हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda

Honda City Hybrid unveiled as India's most fuel-efficient sedan, check mileage Here

Honda City e:EHV hybrid Sedan unveiled in India, bookings for the car start from 14 April onwards. The launch of the car is scheduled for early May 2022.

Honda City e:HEV

Honda has unveiled the City e:HEV hybrid in India, stepping into an untapped market with a lot of potential. The bookings for the hybrid sedan will commence from 14 April on wared with launch scheduled for early May 2022. The new hybrid sedan comes with a lot of offers like better mileage, improved tech and a completely new powertrain. It is to be noted that the City Hybrid was to be launched earlier but the plans had to be delayed because of the pandemic.

The exteriors of the car are largely based on the ongoing fifth-gen City. However, the looks of the car differentiate it from any of the previous models. It comes with black highlights on the outside of the car. Similarly, the front end of the car gets a newly designed grille and Honda emblem with a blue highlight. It also gets LED headlamps and fog lamps with an e:HEV hybrid badge on the rear end. It also gets a rear-end diffuser with a rear spoiler.

The cabin of the City e:HEV gets dual-tone interiors with ivory and black colour. It also offers a one-touch electric sunroof, LED interior room lamps and ambient lighting. The instrument cluster features a new design with an HD display showing all the information. The infotainment system gets an 8-inch touchscreen display with 8-speaker surround sound system and smartphone connectivity features like Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Also read: Justin Bieber and Vespa collaborates for a special edition scooter, check pics

In addition, the Honda City e:HEV gets multiple features like Honda Sense Technology, 6-airbags Vehicle Stability assists, Agile Handling Assist and Hill Start assist for safety. Moreover, it gets disc brakes on all four wheels, an electric parking brake and an automatic brake hold. All of this is aided by a lane-keep camera.

As evident by the name the Honda City comes with a hybrid powertrain. The powertrain gets a new combination of an ICE engine with two electric motors offering three distinct driving modes offering a mileage of 26.5 kmpl. It is to be noted that the battery would be able to charge via brake regeneration and the engine will also charge the battery. The engine would be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 97 bhp of max power and 127 Nm of peak torque.

