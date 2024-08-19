Citroen Basalt: Full Price List And Features Explained - Is It A Nexon Killer?

Citroen Basalt Full Price List & Features: Citroen recently launched the Basalt in India, initially revealing only the price of its base variant at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has disclosed the variant-wise pricing of the Basalt. It is available in three trims — You, Plus, and Max — spread across six variants: You, Plus, Turbo Plus, Turbo Plus AT, Turbo Max, and Turbo Max AT.

The base You variant is priced at Rs 7,99,000. The Plus (NA), Turbo Plus MT, and Turbo Plus AT variants are available at Rs 9,99,000, Rs 11,49,000, and Rs 12,79,000, respectively. Here are the variant-wise prices of Citroen Basalt:

-- Citroen Basalt 1.2L NA You Variant: Rs 7.99 lakh

-- Citroen Basalt 1.2L NA Plus Variant: Rs 9.99 lakh

-- Citroen Basalt 1.2L Turbo Plus Variant: Rs 11.49 lakh

-- Citroen Basalt 1.2L Turbo Plus AT Variant: Rs 12.79 lakh

-- Citroen Basalt 1.2L Turbo Max Variant: Rs 12.28 lakh

-- Citroen Basalt 1.2L Turbo Max AT Variant: Rs 13.62 lakh

These are the introductory prices, applicable to bookings made before 31st October 2024. The company will start deliveries for the Basalt in the first week of September. The coupe SUV comes with a standard warranty for 2 years or 40,000 km, along with 24/7 roadside assistance. It offers five monotone and two dual-tone color options: Polar White, Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof, and Garnet Red with a Pearl Nera Black roof.

Engine Options

It comes with two engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, producing 82bhp/115Nm and 110bhp/190Nm-205Nm, respectively. The NA unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol unit can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It lacks some important features, such as cruise control, a sunroof, and an auto-dimming IRVM. However, it does offer a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, rear AC vents, semi-leatherette seats, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Its safety pack includes six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It offers adjustable thigh support for the rear seat passengers, first in the segment.

Is It A Nexon Killer?

It will compete with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others in the sub-4 meter and compact SUV segment. However, it’s important to note that the Basalt lacks several features that most of the competition offers.