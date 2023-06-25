CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Parthala Bridge, To Ease Traffic Between Noida-Greno West

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated the much awaited Parthala flyover on June 25 during his visit to Noida. Noida's Parthala suspension bridge is based on the Delhi's Signature Bridge and is the first cable-stayed bridge in Noida,. The high-tech flyover will connect Noida with Greater Noida West (Noida Extension) and is expected to reduce the traffic congestion in the area. The construction of the bridge started before Covid-19 and was expected to be completed in 2022. However, after missing several deadlines, the bridge has been opened for the public.

Parthala Bridge Route

The bridge is constructed on the FNG Corridor, connecting Noida to Greater Noida West and also Ghaziabad to Faridabad. It has an ability to let 2 lakh vehicles pass from over it. Those coming from Noida Sector 120, Noida Sector 119, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 72 can reach Greater Noida West using this bridge. Those coming from Greater Noida and Faridabad on the FNG corridor can reach Ghaziabad absolutely traffic free.

High-Tech Parthala Bridge

The Parthala Flyover will be constantly monitored for structural information and a structural monitoring system will be included. The high tech bridge will have various sensors and every cable that supports the bridge will be connected by a sensor. The Electromagnetic Force Monitoring System will serve as the foundation for these sensors. Through vibrations, these sensors will also be able to detect earthquakes and will also be used to activate warning alarms.

Greater Noida West Metro

The Greater Noida West township has seen a boom in the population in the last few years with many builders offering affordable housing. The residents have been complaining about lack of infrastructure related projects in the area, as massive jams are witnessed during the peak hours. To ease the congestion, Noida Authority announced various development projects in the area.

While the signature Parthala Bridge is now open for the public, the Greater Noida West Metro is yet to receive final approval before the construction starts. The metro will connect Sector 51 on Aqua Line to Sector 3 in Greater Noida West, having a total of 5 stations in the first phase.