Delhi Hikes PUC Certificate Fees: New Rates For All Vehicles Revealed

PUC Certificate Charges In Delhi: The Delhi government has increased the pollution under control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. The charges for two and three-wheelers has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 80, and for four-wheelers from Rs 80 to Rs 100, he said in a statement.

Gahlot said the charges of PUC certificates for diesel vehicles has been revised from Rs 100 to Rs 140. The Delhi government is committed to maintaining the city's air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards, he said.

Pollution Under Control Certificate

It is a mandatory document for vehicles that ensure they meet emission standards. Vehicles must undergo PUC tests at regular intervals, usually every six months. PUC tests are conducted at authorized testing centers, usually set up at fuel stations.

After a successful test, a PUC certificate is issued, indicating that the vehicle's emissions are within the legal limits set by the government. It is mandatory for all vehicles to have a valid PUC certificate. Driving without one can lead to hefty fines and penalties.

How To Get PUC Certificate?

-- Visit authorized PUC testing centers for vehicles.

-- The operator will scan the ejection pipe to check for the emission rate.

-- The Certificate will be issued based on the emission levels.

-- The Certificate will be uploaded to parivahan.gov.in

How To Download PUC Certificate Online?

-- Go to the parivahan.gov.in

-- Click on the "PUC Certificate" under online services.

-- Enter your vehicle registration number and other details.

-- Click on "PUC Details”.

-- Now you can save your pollution certificate.

(Inputs- PTI)