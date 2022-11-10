Delhi Police shares funny yet terrifying video to spread awareness against using phone while driving: Watch

Delhi Police has been increasingly promoting road safety with all their efforts on the ground and on social media. The department has been covering every aspect of road safety, like the use of safety equipment like seatbelts and helmets, following traffic rules, and other things. The other thing mentioned here refers to prevalent practices like using mobile phones while driving. The new video shared on the police department's Twitter media handle establishes the fact that using a phone while driving can be dangerous, presenting a number of examples.

The department shared the video with the caption saying, "Look somewhere, aim somewhere' can be dangerous. While driving, keep the focus only on the road, not on the mobile." (Translated from Hindi to English.)

Giving a lesson on the risks of using a phone while driving, Delhi Police shared a video which is a compilation of clips showing people walking while using their phones. The clips show people walking while their attention is on their phones and end up getting bumped into things or people. Some even end up falling from stairs, falling into pools, and other such accidents.

The point of the compilation is that if one can not walk while using a phone, how can someone walk? Now, the end of the video replaces these minor accidents with a major car accident showing a woman getting into a severe accident because of using her phone while driving.

The video has not got quite a viewership on the internet and has garnered more than 18 thousand views on Twitter. In the video's comment section, people appreciated the efforts and messages using the video. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "Great effort to spread awareness." At the same time, others criticized such people who risk their lives because of using phones while driving.