Hero Electronix's detachable Qubo car air purifier launched in India at Rs 2,790

With the aim to combat the rising air pollution as northern India reels under a blanket of smog, Hero Electronix’s Qubo has launched a Car Air Purifier. The Made in India brand’s new Car Air Purifier is launched as a device to reduce air pollution inside the car on the go. The device gets a 3-layer filtration that can remove PM 2.5-10, allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes, and other toxic pollutants from your car while reducing odour and in turn effectively improving the air quality. The Qubo’s Car Air Purifier is priced at Rs 2,790 and is available on Amazon for sale.

The device comes with an automotive air quality monitoring system with a built-in TVOC sensor that can detect air quality and automatically adjust the fan speed. The portable air purifier is compatible with every car and can be removed as per the requirement.

Commenting on the announcement, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said, “Again as winter begins in North India, smog is forming all over the region and particularly in the national capital region. While we can’t completely control our environment and the air we breathe, the need of the hour is to mitigate the risks as much as possible. With our team being based out of NCR, the issue is very personal and real for all of us.

Our team has worked hard to bring this product in time to help our consumers manage the impact of pollution while they are on the go. This is in line with our motto of smart products actually making our lives better. Hopefully, products like the Qubo air purifiers help manage the situation a little till more fundamental solutions to this problem are found.”