Delhi

Delhiites get a ‘golden opportunity’ to get their challans waived off! Here’s how

Any vehicle that has been challaned including trucks, scooters, bikes, tempo etc., their owner can request for the reduction, settlement or complete waiver off. 

Delhi Traffic Police has come up with a 'golden opportunity' for Delhiites to get their challans waived off. The Delhi traffic police is soon going to set up a national Lok Adalat for any vehicle including trucks, scooters, bikes, tempo, etc., where the owner of the vehicle can request for the reduction, settlement, or complete waiver of any challan that was issued before January 31, 2022. 

To get your challan waived off, the Delhi Traffic Police will organize a Lok Adalat on May 14 (Saturday), where hearings will be held from 10 am to 3:30 pm. To get your challan waived off, the online booking link will be activated on May 11 from 10 am onwards.

The owner of the vehicle will have to book a slot in advance at the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website. 

Also read: Delhi witnesses rise in International Driving Permits as govt eases border restrictions

Once you book your slot, you will have to take a printout of your e-challan and add the date and timing of coming to court. On the day of the court hearing, your challan will be presented before the magistrate and your invoice will be settled on the spot. 

