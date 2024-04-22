Delhites Are Most Forgetful Cab Riders; Check What THIS Survey Has Revealed

Are you someone who forgets their belongings in cabs or taxis? Well, you are not alone. Uber has recently released its 2024 'Lost and Found Index'. The survey has revealed that Delhi's passengers are the most forgetful in India. The survey data shows that Delhi ranks first in terms of forgetting luggage, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. The company has provided passengers with information about their lost items during their Uber rides and an in-app option for those who forget their luggage.

Uber 2024 'Lost and Found Index'

According to the Uber 2024 'Lost and Found Index', the most commonly forgotten items in Uber across India are phones, bags, purses, and clothes. Water bottles and keys are also frequently left behind. Passengers have also forgotten items like eyeglasses, jewellery, and even a hair trimmer. The survey also revealed unique things that travellers forget, such as a ukulele, a collection of coins, prasad, and a hair trimmer. Some even left important documents like passports, bank documents, and business papers in the Uber.

The survey found that most passengers leave their belongings in Uber on Saturdays, around 7 pm. Apple devices are lost the most during festivals, especially Diwali.

Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber, stated, “We understand that passengers trust us every time they take an Uber ride. We have all been passengers at one time or another, and there must have been that moment when we suddenly realized that we left something valuable or beloved in the taxi. With Uber, you have the option to recover your lost item by following a few simple steps in the app."

How To Recover Lost Items from Uber?

If you have left something on your last ride with Uber, you can recover it by contacting the driver. Check out the steps below to contact the driver.

1- Tap the menu icon to open the main menu in the Uber app.

2- Navigate to “Your Trips” and then choose the trip on which you lost the item.

3- Tap “Find lost item” and then choose “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4- Call the driver after entering your phone number